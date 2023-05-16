Township Council Introduces $20 Million In Bond Ordinances

Bond ordinances totaling nearly $20 million for capital improvements and purchases were introduced by the Township Council at its May 9 meeting.

The largest, $6,225,000, is earmarked for improvements to the water utility.

Among the projects included in the bond are the East Millstone water main replacement, upgrades to Landing Lane and Kingston pump stations, water meter replacements in the area of the Little Rocky Hill water main, and the purchase and installation of lighting on the township’s water buildings.

A bond appropriating $5,282,500 is earmarked for the 2023 road improvement program.

Streets scheduled to be included in the program are “the entire lengths or portions thereof to Drake Road, Buttonwood Drive, Crown Road, Como Drive, Domino Road, Hexham Drive, Canal Road from Miller Avenue to Blackwells Mills Road, Rue Chegall, 6th Street, 12th Street, 13th Street, Nassau Avenue, Langfeldt Court, Lincoln Avenue, Dermer Place, Meadow Avenue, Ten Mile Run Boulevard, Zeller Drive, Sunflower Road, Cartier Drive, Shannon Court, Arden Street, Park Street, Gary Court, Laird Terrace, Girard Avenue from Easton Avenue to Elmwood Street, and Skillmans Lane and including any additional deteriorated roads, as necessary,” according to the ordinance.

The bond also covers the “2023 Annual Crack Seal Program to various roads within the Township, stormwater infrastructure upgrades within the Township consisting of upgrades to water and sewer mains, pipes, catch basins, and drainage improvements, implementation of the catch basin survey program, and streetscape infrastructure upgrades within the Township consisting of street resurfacing and sidewalk and curb improvements, sidewalk improvements along various school paths, Phase 2 street sign replacement, and Phase 8 Canal Road guiderail improvements,” according to the ordinance.

A bond ordinance for $5,273,500 covers various purchases and construction projects.

Among the purchases are $572,000 for new IT equipment, including computer and phone replacements, upgraded cameras and broadcasting system to the Council chamber, command post technology and North West quadrant traffic surveillance equipment.

The bond also includes $1,965,000 for four pick-up trucks with plows, a single axle truck with spreader and plow, a horizontal chipper, a transit van, New Holland ditcher and cutbar, a street sweeper, a four-door pick-up truck, a vacuum trailer to clean catch basins, and a stump grinder.

The bond includes $805,000 for police department equipment, including a live scan machine, mobile computers, portable police radios, and upgrades to the 9-1-1 call system.

Another $1,675,000 is earmarked for the replacement of flooring in the kitchen, upgrades to Grosso Grove, improvements to boilers and control system and replacement of remaining exterior doors at the

Senior Center; plumbing upgrades at the Animal Shelter Dog Run, lighting improvements to the Gazebo, sidewalk replacement and sprinkler retrofit at the Municipal Building, and air conditioning improvements to the IT Room at the Department of Public Works Building.

The final bond ordinance would appropriate $2,750,000 from the township’s Open Space Trust Fund.

Among the items targeted by the bond are the acquisition of park and open space security cameras for various Township parks; the acquisition of two zero turn mowers; repainting of the Princeton Highlands Bridge; installation of turf around the skate park, installation EV charging stations, driveway reconstruction, irrigation expansion, and acquisition and installation of data and conduits at the Municipal Building; the construction of a Nature Area at Williams Park; the reconstruction of the Inman Avenue tennis courts; the purchase of workout equipment and construction of a shaded area at Williams Park; the provision of ADA access per the Recreation Needs Assessment and Action Plan Document of

the Township plan; the implementation of miscellaneous site amenities at various parks, and the reconstruction a pedestrian bridge at the Environmental Center.

All of the bonds will have public hearings and final votes at the Council’s May 23 meeting.





