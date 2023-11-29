Township Council Declines Request To Weigh In On Hamas-Israeli War

REQUEST DENIED – Mayor Phil Kramer said he did not think it was appropriate for the Township Council to pass a requested resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Hamas-Israel War.

The Township Council on November 28 declined requests to pass a resolution supporting a cease-fire in the Hamas-Israeli War.

Council members, led by Mayor Phil Kramer, said they did not think it appropriate for a local governing body to weigh in on the conduct of other nations.

The request was made by several members of the township’s Muslim community, who cited the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 140 captured and taken back to Gaza as hostages.

Israel and Hamas struck a temporary cease-fire deal over the past week, allowing for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Hamas prisoners held in Israel. Barring an extension, that cease-fire was set to expire on November 29.

The residents asking for the Council resolution also cited the case of Board of Education and Planning Board member Sami Shaban, a Palestinian, who has lost nearly 20 members of his family in the war.

Kramer, while expressing sympathy for Shaban and all others who lost family in the conflict, said that he thought the Council should “stay in its lane” when it comes to world events.

“When I took this oath to sit here, I thought about the role of a mayor, the role of a councilperson,” he said. “I often think about, do you go with your conscience, or do you do what the public wants you do.”

“One thing I think is very important is you stay in your own lane; you don’t try to expand your role,” he said. “I take my role extremely seriously and I don’t want to expand what that’s supposed to be.”

“I have many strong feelings about what’s going on in the Middle East,” Kramer said. “I would hate for me to give an opinion that angers one group because I was too strong or too weak in what I said or took a side and didn’t consider their opinion and that lead to violence or even just hate.”

“Building bridges, stopping hate speech, Interfaith dialogues, standing against hate, those were some great words spoken here,” he said. “If I were to pass a resolution, the resolution would be about Franklin people needing to respect one another.”

“I just think it is out of my lane to advise a nation or a state what to do,” Kramer said.

Township Councilman James Vassanella (D-Ward 5) agreed with Kramer.

“I do believe we need to stay in our lane, and I do believe we need to let people know … that you are safe here, and if something does happen, I have full faith in our police department,” he said. “There are some bad humans, and some people do stupid things, and they need to be held accountable.”

"I don't think we have a crisis here where people are against a lot of other people," Vassanella said. "I'm happy that Franklin is as tolerant and loving of each other as it is."

Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt (D-At Large) noted that “all politics is local, so whatever happens elsewhere in the world, there is someone in our community that it impacts.”

“I do want to call out that we do have a responsibility to acknowledge it, I think there is a little bit of attention because what we’re able to do doesn’t provide the impact that the public hopes that it does,” she said.

“It’s our preeminent responsibility to assure you that you have a home here and you are safe in your home,” Pruitt said. “If there is a moment when you are not, you call on us and we will stand with you. How we do that may differ from your expectations of how we should do it.”

“We heard from the Muslim community, we heard from the Jewish community … we stand with you against hate and bigotry in any form,” Councilmember Ed Potosnak (D-Ward 1) said.

“Sometimes when you’re the recipient of that hatred it’s hard to defend yourself,” he said. “Too many of us experience that on a daily basis. It’s really about respecting each other, but also taking that extra step in standing up when you see something that is not appropriate.”

The Township Council is “committed” to support the peaceful coexistence of all residents, Councilwoman Shepa Uddin (D-Ward 2) said.

“The Township of Franklin represents a diverse community … because of the recent events in the Middle East there has been an increase in Anti-SeSemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the United States,” she said. “This Council is committed to support the peaceful coexistence among the diverse community members and rejects any kind of hate.”

“I want hostilities to end as soon as possible,” she said. “It is heartbreaking to see civilians suffering and dying from both sides. Every life matters, every life is precious.”

“We heard you very clear, we respect your requests,” Uddin said. “We can further discuss it and hopefully come up with a resolution in the near future.”





