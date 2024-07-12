Township Council Commits To Purchase $700,000 In Goods And Services

Contracts for nearly $700,000 in goods and services were awarded July 9 by the Township Council.

The Council approved five contracts totaling $696,588.10.

Nine companies were awarded contracts valued up to $500,000 for surveying services. The companies are Carroll Engineering and Van Cleef Engineering Associates, both of Hillsborough; Boswell Engineering of South Hackensack; Colliers Engineering & Design of Holmdel; CME Associates of Parlin; Harbor Consultants of Cranford; The Nader Group of Hackettstown; Paulus, Sokolowski & Sartor of Warren, and Suburban Consulting Engineers of Flanders.

Ciocca Ford of Flemington was awarded a contract worth $89,952.50 for a 2024 Ford F450 mason dump truck with plow and accessories.

Hoffman Services of Newark was awarded a contract worth $85,657 for a vehicle lift for a repair shop.

A contract worth $10,603.40 was placed through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey for the purchase of a John Deere stand-on mower.

A contract worth $10,375.20 was placed through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey for a John Deere Tornado poly spreader.

Equipment purchased through the ESC is done through a state contract and does not have to be awarded through competitive bidding.





