Township Council Commends Young Kingston Historian

LOCAL HISTORIAN – Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan holds up the book, Community Collection for Kingston NJ, written by Kingston resident Markus McParland (right.)

A 14-year-old Kingston historian was commended October 10 by the Township Council for his work in creating a book about the history of his home town.

Marcus McParland was an 8th Grader at the Ying Hua International School in Kingston when he started the project in October 2022 as a class project. The book was finished in May of that year.

The roughly 600-page book, entitled, “Community Collection for Kingston New Jersey,” is divided into six sections: Inns, Taverns and Hotels; Homes and Historic Sites; People and How They Lived; Artifacts; Uncovered Secrets, and Public Records.

All proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to the Kingston Historical Society.

“What he has done is amazing,” said Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan (D-At Large), who presented McParland with the commendation. “The book is full of interesting stuff about Kingston.”

The commendation says that the Council commends “and recognize(s) Markus McParland for his exemplary accomplishments and wish(es) him well in his future endeavors.”

“I commend him on his efforts to help us better understand our past, which will hopefully make a brighter future for future generations,” said Council Member Ed Potosnak (D-Ward 1).

To McParland’s parents, Potosnak said: “Children like this don’t come out of thin air; congratulations to you guys as well.”

Mayor Phil Kramer told McParland that he shouldn’t forget that he wasn’t able to achieve what he did without the support of his parents.

“Do good things and make the world a better place,” he said.

The book costs $79 and can be ordered here.





