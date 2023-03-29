Township Council Commends Newest Eagle Scout

NEWEST EAGLE SCOUT – Dalton Vassanella speaks after receiving his commendation from the Township Council.

The Township’s newest Eagle Scout received a commendation March 28 from the Township Council.

The Scout, Dalton Vassanella, is the son of Township Councilman James Vassanella (D-Ward 5.)

The younger Vassanella was awarded his commendation by Mayor Phil Kramer with Vassanella’s father, the Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 154, looking on.

Becoming an Eagle Scout “is an incredible accomplishment,” Kramer said.

The Eagle rank is the highest honor a Boy Scout can achieve. To reach the Eagle level, a Boy Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, display leadership qualities and complete a community project, among other things.

Vassanella’s project was the construction of a nearly half-mile long “Trail of Faith” on the grounds of St. Matthias, which sponsors Troop 154.

The Council commended Vassanella for “the honor he has bestowed upon his community, Boy Scout Troop 154, family and friends as a recipient of the Eagle Scout Award.”

“My Eagle Scout project was a long process,” Vassanella said. “During it, I learned a lot about turning a goal into a reality, and I’m very happy I had the opportunity in giving back to the community.”

“It would not be possible without my scout leader Mr. (Paul) Furnell, my committee chair Mr. (Sean) Hubbs and my Eagle advisor, Mr. (Jim) Healy, as well as the many scouts and parents who helped with the construction of the trail and other things,” he said.

“Dalton’s worked very hard,” Furnell said. “I’ve known him for the last 13 years. It really is something to achieve, and I couldn’t be prouder of him getting to this level.”

Hubbs, who is also an Eagle Scout said the award “is a big honor and to have been able to help Dalton and see him grow … it’s a big thing, a massive achievement.”

James Vassanella said that for once, he had a hard time finding words to say.

“It really is a group effort,” he said. “Tonight, I could not be prouder. You deserve it.”



