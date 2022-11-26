Township Council Buys More Than $200,000 Worth Of Goods

New HVAC units and police cars were approved for purchase at the November 22 Township Council meeting.

The Council awarded a contract worth $95,289 to Blackwood-based McCloskey Mechanical Contractors for four HVAC units for the construction code building.

The purchase was made through the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission.

The Council also awarded a contract worth $119,558 to Cherry Hill-based Mall Chevrolet for five 2023 Chevrolet Malibu police cars.



