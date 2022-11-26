Quantcast

Township Council Buys More Than $200,000 Worth Of Goods

Added by Bill Bowman on November 26, 2022.
Saved under Taxes, Township Council

New HVAC units and police cars were approved for purchase at the November 22 Township Council meeting.

The Council awarded a contract worth $95,289 to Blackwood-based McCloskey Mechanical Contractors for four HVAC units for the construction code building.

The purchase was made through the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission.

The Council also awarded a contract worth $119,558 to Cherry Hill-based Mall Chevrolet for five 2023 Chevrolet Malibu police cars.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!