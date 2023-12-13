Township Council Bids Farewell To Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt

SAYING GOODBYE – Township Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt reads her farewell address during the December 12 Council meeting.

The Township Council said goodbye to Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt at its December 12 meeting.

Pruitt, a Council member since 2019, decided to not run for re-election this year. Alex Kharazi, also a Democrat, won Pruitt’s seat.

Pruitt was appointed to the Council in 2019 to fill out the remaining year of former Councilwoman Shanel Robinson’s term after she was elected to the then-Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Pruitt was then elected to a full four-year seat in her own right later in 2019.

Pruitt’s area of focus on the Council was law enforcement. She was also the Council’s main social justice voice, speaking out passionately on issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

“She has shown great dedication, I have no doubt that we will hear from her again,” Mayor Phil Kramer said of Pruitt. “She will move mountains.”

Pruitt made it almost to the end of her final speech as a Councilperson before emotions took over.

“Together, I and all of you, weathered controversies, a global pandemic, a social justice reckoning and several unfortunate international conflicts that would impact us here at home,” she said. “Through it all, the long nights, the tears, the highs, the frustrations … it has been an honor to serve you all and to serve with you all.”

Pruitt enumerated some lessons she said she learned during her five years on the Council.

“Be kind, to others and to yourself,” she said. “Never forget the dignity and humanity of all of our residents.”

“Doing the right thing is hard,” she said. “A lot of times, doing what is right can be lonely, but it’s necessary.”

“Don’t forget to laugh,” Pruitt said. “Find humor and laugh when you can because that’s how you are going to survive.”

“Never lose the wonder,” she said. “Never stop pushing the envelope or thinking outside of the box.”

“There are things I will carry with me … well after my nameplate is grown and my name is out of the lobby,” Pruitt said. “I have grown so much because of you all … to make the decision to not run again was one that was incredibly difficult but the one that was the most responsible.”

Pruitt’s job as the External Affairs Lead for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a wind turbine company, often takes her out of state.

With her job, she said, “I’m focusing on something that’s even bigger that will hopefully make our state and the world a greener place, and hopefully make you all proud of me, because you’ll look out and see a wind farm, and know that a girl from Franklin did that.”

“It’s been five years, but the memories an the experience and the respect and love that I have for all of you and this town will last five lifetimes,” she said.

Through her tenure, Pruitt was repeatedly named to various statewide “power lists.” She was most recently named among the Top 40 Under 40 by the Somerset County Business Partnership.

Several of Pruitt’s colleagues showered her with accolades.

“I know you’re involved in things that will affect the welfare of a lot more people,” Councilman James Vassanella said. “The work you did here was a great help and have a feeling some of the things you’re doing now will come back here.”

“One of the things that stands out for me is the voice that she brings for folks that aren’t either engaged or feel like their voice is not relevant or not available or not at the table,” Council member Ed Potosnak said. “That’s something that I admire.”

“In the environmental space, I have a deep admiration and appreciation for the work that you’re doing,” said Potosnak, who is also the Executive Director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. “Your work, I know, is demanding, she crisscrosses the state and the nation to advance the project. Just know that wind will save lives and you’re a part of that.”

“I want to let Crystal know that it has been nice working with her as a Council person,” said Councilman Charles Onyejiaka.

Councilwoman Kimberly Francois said that Pruitt “will be missed.”

“She’s such a rising star,” Francois said. “She has done so much for the interaction for us on the council.”

“She’s done a lot for our township, she’s done a lot for our governing body,” Francois said. “I’ve learned a lot from you. I know whatever you choose to do … you will be the best there is.”

Even Township Manager Robert Vornlocker joined in.

“I know that you will never throw my phone number away, and whenever you need me, I will be there for you,” he said.

“We’re going to hear from you again, there’s no doubt about that,” Kramer said.





