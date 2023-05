Township Council Awards $2.8 Million In Contracts

Contracts worth nearly $2.8 million were awarded by the Township Council at its May 9 meeting.

The largest, for $1,874,520, went to Shauger Property Services of East Orange for the MacAfee Road water main replacement.

Capital Paving & Contracting of Annandale was awarded a $746,683.95 contract for the repaving of Equator Avenue.

Pellegrino Chevrolet of Westville was awarded a $168,000 contract for the purchase of three new pickup trucks.

Your Thoughts

comments