Township Council Approves Two Contracts

Contracts worth more than $430,000 were approved October 11 by the Township Council.

The largest of the two, for $363,746.70, was for lighting for a Franklin Township Little League field at the DeKalb Avenue baseball complex.

The baseball contract was awarded to Helias Construction of Cedar Park, Texas. The contract was issued through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey AEPA Co-Operative Purchasing Agreement.

The Council also awarded a $75,000 contract for servicing the township’s convenience center to Republic Services of N.J. of New Brunswick.



