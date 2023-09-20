Quantcast

Township Council Approves Naaman Williams Park Fitness Equipment

Added by Bill Bowman on September 19, 2023.
A contract worth more than $65,000 for fitness equipment for Naaman Williams Park was awarded September 12 by the Township Council.

The company that will supply and install the equipment is MRC of Spring Lake.

Among the equipment being purchased is a captain’s chair for $4,692, recumbent cycle for $6,658, vault bar ($619) and push-up ($1,150) stations, cardio walker for $5,910, hand cycle for $6,966, leg press for $5,910 and balance board station for $735.

