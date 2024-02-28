Township Council Approves Grant For Health Clinic

HEALTH CLINIC COMING – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the proposed Zufall health clinic on the campus of Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus will eventually be expanded to all residents.

A partnership between the Township and Board of Education that will result in a health clinic on a school campus came one step closer to fruition at the February 27 Township Council meeting.

The Council approved a $1.5 million grant to be used toward a Zufall health clinic on the campus of Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street.

The money, which will be used for some costs associated wit the Brookline Area Sewer Rehabilitation Project, comes from the $7.7 million received in American Rescue Fund money.

The partnership is a “unique relationship that exists between the Board of Education and the municipality,” Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said. “Oftentimes I talk to my peers, and that relationship does not exist in their towns.”

“This one is to benefit initially students and their families but ultimately it will benefit all who are in need of health care, regardless of financial or citizenship status or insurance status,” he said. “It is something that in my opinion is a very wonderful thing that we are utilizing those Rescue funds for.”

The clinics are funded by grants, insurance reimbursements and payments from patients. Patient payments are calculated on a sliding scale and based on income.

The building would be owned by the school district and used by Zufall to provide health services.





