Township Council Approves Application For CDBG Grants

CDBG GRANTS – Deborah Mitchell, administrator of the Township’s Community Development Block Grant program, discusses this year’s program at the Township Council meeting.

An application for more than $348,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money was approved July 11 by the Township Council.

The program, overseen by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to help low- and moderate-income people.

This year’s application is earmarked for five housing programs, three public facilities programs and six public service programs.

“The monies given to the Township under this action plan will assist the Township in providing decent affordable housing for frail, elderly and special needs residents of Franklin Township, to provide support to non-profits for public facility improvement, to provide support to non-profits for homeless prevention, support infrastructure improvements in East Franklin should they be identified, and support economic development opportunities for low and moderate income residents should they be identified during the plan year,” said Deborah Mitchell, the Township’s CDBG administrator.

Here are the programs covered by this year’s plan:

The application will be sent to HUD for its anticipated approval.





