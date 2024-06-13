Township Council Approves $5.2 Million For Road Improvements

Resurfacing and sidewalk and curb improvements to nearly 100 streets in the township will be funded by a bonding ordinance approved at the June 11 Township Council meeting.

The ordinance allocates $5.2 million of the overall $7.6 million capital improvement and equipment ordinance approved by the Council to the road program.

The work also includes upgrades to the water and sewer mains, pipes, catch basins and drainage improvements to those streets, as well as continued guardrail improvements on Canal Road, the catch basin survey program, Skillman Road curve beacons and repairs to the sidewalk at the Municipal Building.

The roads included in the program are:

Cedar Brook Drive, Matilda Avenue (Hamilton Street to, Frank Blvd)), Canal Road, New Brunswick Road (Willow Avenue, to DeMott Lane), Blackwells Mills Road, Debow Street, Hunt Road, Pucillo Lane, Rogers Avenue, Benjamin Griggs Drive, Continental Road, Cornelius Way, Gunther Loop, Lenape Drive, Peoples Line Road, Stone Leigh Way, Waldorf Street, Barbieri Court, Elm Street, Martin Street, Mettlers Road, Railroad Avenue, Regina Street, Virginia Court, Acken Lane, Eden Street, Fort Street, Holly Street, Karen Lane, Kathryn Street, Lillian Street, Suydam Road, Tornquist Court, Victor Street, Washington Avenue, Adams Street, Blair Avenue, Elmwood Street, Jean Road, Mosher Road, Old Georgetown Road, Radio Court, Sebring Road, Spruce Street, Sterling Road, Van Doren Avenue, Abbott Road, Annapolis Street, Baldwin Avenue, Halsey Street, Laurel Avenue, Lexington Road, Mercury Street, Olsen Drive, Phillips Road, Beatrice Street, Francis Street, Link Road, School Avenue, Stewart Avenue, Stirrup Way, Stockton Avenue, Wexford Way, English Lane, Howard Avenue, Jensen Drive, Lewis Street, Martino Drive, Skillmans Lane, Warren Street, Wiley Drive, Clover Place, Coppermine Road, McGuffy Road, Old New Brunswick Road, Samuel Place, 14th Street, Blake Avenue, Clinton Street, Evelyn Avenue, Hunters Crossing Road, Marion Avenue, Maynard Road, Nevius Place, Old Lane Highwood, Pierce Street, Wendham Place, Acken Parkway, Carroll Place, Crescent Drive, Foxwood Drive, Gauguin Way, Madison Avenue, Market Street, Miller Avenue, Neuville Drive, Overbrook Road, Birch Terrace, Carriage Trail, Girard Avenue, Hilltop Lane, and Joan Road.





