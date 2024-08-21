Quantcast

Township Council Approves $2.7 Million In Goods And Services Purchases

Added by Bill Bowman on August 20, 2024.
The Township Council at its August 13 meeting approved $2,713,737.06 in contracts for various goods and services.

The contracts awarded were:

  • A $182,691.20 contract for four Ford police interceptor utility AWDs to Nielson Ford of Morristown.
  • A $28,022.25 contract for portable radios to Motorola of Woodcliff Lake.
  • An $11,499 contract for a Pequea T-100 7-Ton Full tilt Trailer to Cherry Valley Tractor Sales of Marlton.
  • A $90,000 contract for appraisal services to Pyramid Consulting Group of East Hanover, and Sockler Realty Services Group of Hightstown.
  • A $651,212.36 contract for resurfacing New Brunswick Road, from Willow Avenue to DeMott Lane, to CCM Contracting of Green Brook.
  • A $900,312.25 contract for the Rogers Avenue Area resurfacing program to DLS Contracting of Fairfield.
  • A two-year contract worth $350,000 per year for water system emergency repair services to Conquest Construction of Hackensack.
  • A $400,000 contract for various recreation and enrichment programs to YMCA of Greater Somerset County, Basking Ridge; Mad Science of Western NJ, Pennington; Black Rocket Productions, Freehold; New Jersey Rugby, Somerset; Junior Chef USA, Robbinsville; Bricks 4 Kidz, Robbinsville; Rose City Productions, North Brunswick; Athena Coding, Hingham, MA, and Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet, Double M Enterprise, East Orange.
  • A $100,000 contract for automobile body refinishing and repair to Nappa Investments LLC (d/b/a Dayton Collusion), Dayton.

