Township Council Acknowledges Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sister 2 Sister Organization

Dorothy Reed, right, president of Sister 2 Sister, was at the October 11 Township Council meeting to receive the Council’s proclamation on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Township Council on October 11 formally declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness month in the township, and gave a nod to a local organization helping women going through the disease.

Dorothy Reed, president of Sister 2 Sister, a Hamilton Street-based organization that provides various forms of support to women experiencing breast cancer, was on hand to receive the proclamation from Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois.

“(T)his October, the Franklin Township Council recognizes breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, their families who are a source of love and encouragement, and applaud the efforts of our medical professionals and researchers working hard to find a cure,” the proclamation reads.

“(T)he Franklin Township Council supports breast cancer research and wishes to educate the people of Franklin Township about detection, risk factors, and treatment,” according to the proclamation.

Reed thanked the Council for the acknowledgment.

“We’ve been doing this for the last 20 years simply because … breast cancer isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “Still 40,000 women are going to die this year from breast cancer.”

“I thank the Council for helping us get the word out,” Reed said.



