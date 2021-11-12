Quantcast

Township Commemorates Veterans Day

Added by Bill Bowman on November 12, 2021.
The annual Veterans Day commemoration was held November 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, in the Municipal Complex.

The event’s keynote speaker was Franklin Township Police Sgt. Ariel Almora, a former Marine.

Almora spoke about his family’s fleeing Cuba in 1980, and his joining the Marine Corps when he was 17 years old.

Somerset County Commissioners Director Shanel Robinson sang the National Anthem, and Franklin Reporter & Advocate co-publisher PJ Parker sang “God Bless America.”

Also participating was the Canal Walk Veterans Club.

The Rev. George Montanari, of Middlebush Reformed Church, gave the benediction.

The day was emceed by township resident Steve Gillooly, who is a U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander.

Also participating was the Franklin High School Junior ROTC Warrior Color Guard

Coordinating the event were resident Bob LaCorte and Mayra Jimenez, a program coordinator with the township Recreation Department.

The Franklin Reporter live-streamed the event:

Here are some scenes from the day:



