Township Commemorates Memorial Day With Parade, Ceremony

SALUTE – Members of the Franklin High School JROTC perform during the township’s annual Memorial Day parade.

A marching band, military cadets, a Coast Guard flyover and lots of noise highlighted the Township’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony, held May 29.

Residents lined DeMott Lane, between New Brunswick Road and the Municipal Complex, starting about an hour before the noon kick-off time.

Waving American flags and some dressed in patriotic clothing, the onlookers cheered as each segment of the parade passed them by.

This was the 20th year that parade organizer Bob LaCorte has brought together the various elements that make the parade.

Marchers included the Franklin High School Warrior Marching Band, FHS’s JROTC Warrior battalion, several Boy and Girl Scout troops and members of local political organizations.

There was also a display of antique and classic cars, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office K-9 unit, local and county law enforcement and representatives from the township’s fire and rescue squads.

A ceremony was held following the parade at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Municipal Building. The ceremony featured speakers, singers, ringing of the Memorial Bell by members of the Canal Walk Veterans organization and other veterans, and the playing of “Taps” by two FHS trumpeters.

There was also a flyover by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

The parade’s Grand Marshall was township resident Michele Mockers, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II. Mockers was a member of the French Resistance, working behind the scenes to foil Nazi plans in his country.

In March, Mockers received the Knight of the Legion of Honor Award, the highest honor France can bestow on its citizens.

Here is an expanded photo gallery of the parade and ceremony:

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the parade and the ceremony:







Your Thoughts

comments