Township Ceremony Honors Military Veterans

FTPD Sgt. Ariel Almora speaks during the Township’s Veterans’ Day observance.

The Township’s annual Veterans’ Day observance was held indoors this year, but the drizzle outside didn’t dampen the spirits of those who attended.

The event was MC’d by U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Steve Gillooly, and featured a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by PJ Parker and keynote speech by Franklin Township Police Sgt. Ariel Almora, a former Marine.

The FTPD Honor Guard presented the colors. They were led into the Council Chamber by bagpiper Rich Allen.

Mayor Phil Kramer welcomed the attendees and Pastor George Montanari of Middlebush Reformed Church performed the invocation.

The event was coordinated by Bob LaCorte and Mayra Jimenez, the Recreation Department’s Program Coordinator.

At the conclusion of the indoor ceremony, members of the Canal Walk Veterans Club led others out to Memorial Park for the annual ringing of the bell at 11:11 a.m.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the ceremony:

Here are some scenes from the event:





