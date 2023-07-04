Township Celebrates Independence Day With Music, Food, Fireworks

The Township’s annual Independence Day celebration went off without a hitch on July 3 at the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

Kicking off the annual Franklin Day series of events, the day featured performances by the Villagers Theatre cast of TeensVill’s Carrie, the public debut of the Township Jazz Band and the main event, Total Soul.

There were vendors, a number of food trucks and representatives from various Township organizations.

The highlight of the night was the fireworks display.

The FR&A was at the festivities:

Here are some scenes from the event:

