Township Moves To Buy East Millstone Church Property

(Photo: East Millstone UMC.)

An ordinance that would allow the purchase of property in East Millstone for open space preservation was introduced by the Township Council on January 23.

The ordinance would allocate $261,500 from the Township’s Open Space Trust Fund to buy the property at 4 Elm Street.

The property is owned by the East Millstone United Methodist Church, but does not include the church.









Your Thoughts

comments