Township Adult Cannabis Retailer Eyes April Opening

What could be the township’s first adult cannabis retailer is set to open in this space in the Somerset Village shopping center in April 2023.

What could be the township’s first adult cannabis retail store is scheduled to open in an Easton Avenue storefront in April.

The store, which will be called Leaf Haus, is planned for the currently open space between H&R Block and Diamond Thai restaurant in the Somerset Village shopping center at 900 Easton Avenue.

Leaf Haus’s owner, Shakhnoza Madaminova, was notified that the business’s application had been approved by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission in an October 31 letter.

Madaminova, who is currently in the health care business, has targeted April 2023 for the store’s opening.

Madaminova’s entree into the cannabis business was prompted by a friend.

“My friend heard an ad on the radio and called me if I’d be interested to open one, and I said to myself why not,” Madaminova said.

Madaminova said the cannabis store will receive the bulk of their attention, “until it’s stable and running smoothly.”

The store will have 10 employees, Madaminova said.

Also receiving a license from the state CRC in October was Veronica Harvest, which received approvals for a cultivator’s license and a manufacturer’s license.

The business, whose licensee is Peter Jung of Old Tappan, is set to be located at 14 Veronica Avenue, the former home of Mariano Press.

Jung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nearly 60 businesses have expressed interest in opening cannabis businesses of various types – retailer, cultivator and manufacturer – in the township.



