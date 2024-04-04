Tour de Franklin Set To Launch On April 28

The Franklin Food Bank’s 35th Annual Tour de Franklin Charity Bike Ride is set for April 28 at Franklin High School.

The Tour de Franklin is the Franklin Food Bank’s largest annual fundraising event, attracting up to 800 cyclists to provide critical funding for the Food Bank’s operations. It has also grown into a Spring tradition in Franklin Township, when avid cyclists, the community, and sponsors join together to fight local hunger. The Tour is the first cycling event of the season for many cyclists and has built a strong reputation as a well organized event.

The Tour de Franklin consists of seven events in one day, including 62-, 40-, 25-, 10-, and 5-mile rides through Franklin Township as well as a 10-mile ride and 1-5 mile walk-or-ride along the scenic D&R Canal, offering something for casual riders and families as well as experienced cyclists.

The rides are staggered throughout the morning with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided. All participants are eligible for a free bike drawing. Everyone who fundraises $150 or over $300 receives a special silver and black or gold and black t-shirt. To encourage fundraising, ThorLabs of Newton donated $10,000 as matching funds to bring people closer to their fundraising totals.

The Tour de Franklin started in 1989 when a small group of cyclists banded together to support the Franklin Food Bank, raising $1,500. The Tour continued annually since then and grew to become part of Somerset County’s community fiber and an anticipated annual ride among avid cyclists while raising much-needed funds.

“We are thrilled to reach this 35-year milestone,” Tour de Franklin Chairperson Lisa Frey said in a press release. “While the Tour de Franklin has seen changes over the past 35 years, it has always been a fun day for everyone and a great way for cyclists and the community to support the Franklin Food Bank. We look forward to a great Tour event on April 28th.”

All proceeds raised by the Tour de Franklin directly support the Franklin Food Bank operations and the funding is critical to fight hunger in the community. The 2023 United Way ALICE report estimates that more than 9,000 families in Franklin Township are experiencing food insecurity.

The Franklin Food Bank was recently awarded a $1 million grant from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call Awards, recognizing the significant impact the Food Bank has had on the community it serves. The funds are earmarked for a larger Food Bank location, as it has outgrown the current facilities.

Derek Smith, Franklin Food Bank Executive Director, said in the release, “The Franklin Food Bank plays a vital role in reducing food insecurity in the community through a variety of programs and partnerships. In 2023, the Food Bank distributed an estimated 2.75 million pounds of food and accommodated approximately 30,000 visits to the Client Choice Market and Drive-Through events.”

“We are very appreciative of the funding that the Tour de Franklin provides to support these efforts,” he said in the release.

Last year the Tour raised more than $120,000, directly supporting these efforts to fight hunger in the Franklin Township community.

To learn more or register for the Tour de Franklin, visit franklinfoodbank.org/tourdefranklin/ and follow @TheFranklinFoodBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.





