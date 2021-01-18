Tour De Franklin Fundraiser Returns In April

A modified Tour de Franklin bike fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank is set for April and May.

The ride, now in its 32nd year, is usually held on one day in April. But due to concerns about large gatherings during teh pandemic, tour organizers have decided to extend the time riders can complete their routes from April 25 through May 31.

The usual registration fee is also waived, according to a press release about teh event.

“We’ve seen the difficulties the pandemic has caused in 2020, not just financially but emotionally,” Food Bank executive director Frank Hasner said in the release. “The Franklin Food Bank has always been here to support the community and the Tour de Franklin has been a part of that support. One way we can help the community at this difficult time is to hold the Tour de Franklin as safely as possible, waive the registration fees, and encourage everyone to get outside on a day of their choice, and wear their Tour de Franklin t-shirt.”

The coronavirus pandemic caused a 65 percent increase in the number of families who have sought aid from the Food Bank, according to the release. The tour has been one of the Food Bank’s major fundraisers.

The Tour will consist of seven rides, ranging in length from five to 62 miles. Participants can walk or ride any of the routes, and everyone who registers before April 1 will receive a t-shirt, according to the release.

For more information on the Franklin Food Bank, please visit franklinfoodbank.org and follow the Tour de Franklin on Facebook.