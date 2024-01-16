Tour De Franklin Charity Ride Set For April 28

GEARING UP – Riders get ready to embark on the 34th annual Tour de Franklin charity ride in April, 2023. (File Photo.)

The 35th Annual Tour de Franklin Charity Bike Ride benefiting the Franklin Food Bank is set for April 28 at the Franklin High School.

The Tour de Franklin is the Franklin Food Bank’s largest annual fundraising event and a Spring tradition in Franklin Township, when up to 800 cyclists ride through the community to fight local hunger. Additionally, 2024 marks a major milestone for the Tour as it celebrates its 35 consecutive years since 1989.

The Tour de Franklin consists of seven events including 62-, 40-, 25-, 10-, and 5-mile rides through Franklin Township, as well as a 10-mile ride and 1-5-mile walk-or-ride along the scenic D&R Canal, offering something for everyone. The rides are staggered throughout the morning with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided.

A small group of cyclists started the first Tour de Franklin in 1989 to support the Franklin Food Bank, raising $1,500. The Tour grew to become part of Somerset County’s community fiber and an anticipated annual ride among avid cyclists while raising much-needed funds.

“We are thrilled to reach this 35-year milestone,” Tour de Franklin Chairperson Lisa Frey said in a press release. “While the Tour de Franklin has seen changes over the past 35 years, it has always been a fun day for everyone and a great way for cyclists and the community to support the Franklin Food Bank. We look forward to a wonderful 35th celebration on April 28.”

All proceeds raised by the Tour de Franklin directly support the Franklin Food Bank operations and the funding is a critical part of the annual budget. In 2023, the Franklin Food Bank distributed an estimated 2.8 million pounds of food and accommodated approximately 30,000 visits to the Client Choice Market and Drive-Through events. Last year the Tour raised over $120,000, directly supporting these efforts to fight hunger in the Franklin Township community.

To learn more or register for the Tour de Franklin, visit franklinfoodbank.org/tourdefranklin/ and follow @TheFranklinFoodBank on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.





