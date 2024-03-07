Three Women-Owned Dispensaries Unite To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Submitted by Leaf Haus Dispensary

Leaf Haus, Holistic Solutions, and Voltaire Cannabis, three distinguished women-owned cannabis dispensaries proudly rooted in New Jersey, are delighted to announce their collaborative celebration on March 8th at the Trappy Hour Lounge, 342 George Street, New Brunswick.

This free event welcomes the public to an evening filled with live entertainment, free giveaways, and an unparalleled vibe filled with camaraderie and empowerment. Attendees can expect an exhilarating lineup featuring renowned artists and notable guests, including Lil Cease, DJ Sophia Body, DJ Blue Diamond, Prisilla CEO, Alicia Lena, and more.



“Leaf Haus, Holistic Solutions, and Voltaire Cannabis are thrilled to come together and raise a toast celebrating the contributions of women throughout history,” said Shani Madaminova, owner of Leaf Haus, Easton Avenue. “Our aim is not only to celebrate women’s achievements but also to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusivity across all industries and communities.”



The event, hosted by the NJ Smokers Club, will begin at 9:00 pm at the Trappy Hour Lounge in New Brunswick. Guests must be 21 or older to participate in the festivities. To learn more about the event or RSVP, please visit: https://lu.ma/women24.

Leaf Haus, a minority and woman-owned dispensary in Somerset, is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication of its founder. Coming to the U.S. with dreams of success, Shani has become a notable figure in New Jersey, creating businesses that provide over 1,000 jobs in healthcare and now pioneering in the state’s recreational cannabis market with Leaf Haus. The dispensary offers a carefully curated selection of top-quality cannabis in a state-of-the-art, welcoming environment. Visit: LeafHaus.com



Holistic Solutions is New Jersey’s first Black woman-owned retail cannabis dispensary and is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service while promoting diversity and equity within the cannabis industry. Visit: MyHolisticSolutions.com



Nestled in downtown Mount Holly, Voltaire Cannabis is a New Jersey-owned and woman-owned dispensary that redefines the cannabis retail landscape by focusing on authentic community engagement and providing meticulously curated products by expert cannaessieur’s, all within an elegant atmosphere that is welcoming to cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Visit: VoltaireCannabis.com.





