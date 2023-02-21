Thomas Edison EnergySmart Robotics Teams Head To State Tournaments

Submitted by Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School

The Thomas Edison EnergySmart charter school elementary, middle and high school robotics teams are headed to their respective state tournaments.

The high school robotics team , EnergySmart, recently won the Winning Alliance Award at the NJ Central League Tournament held at Kean University. The team also received the Best Award of the tournament, FIRST INSPIRE.

The Winning Alliance Award encompasses all awards and credits the team as a lead role model in all categories.

TEECS’ middle and elementary school Vex IQ Robotics Teams both ranked first place at the Rowan University Tournament.

The TEECS elementary school team received the Excellence and the Teamwork Champion Award, while the TEECS middle school team received the Robot Skills Champion and the Teamwork Champion Award.

Both teams advanced to the NJ State Championship, which will be held in March.

Here are some scenes from the competitions. (All photos courtesy of TEECS):





