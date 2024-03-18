Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Robotics Heads To World Championships

Submitted by Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School.

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School is one of the elite four teams heading to the First Tech Challenge High School Robotics World Championship in Houston, TX on April 17.

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School’s FTC Robotics Team has certainly shown their prowess in robotics competitions, earning prestigious awards along the way. Winning the Inspire Award at the FTC State Tournament is a remarkable achievement and speaks to their dedication, innovation, and teamwork. Additionally, receiving the Motivate Award and Division Finalist Award further highlights their excellence in various aspects of robotics competition.

It’s evident that TEECS team’s hard work and determination have paid off, especially with their earlier triumph at the Central League Tournament, where they secured the top award – FIRST INSPIRE Winning Alliance Award. Heading to the FTC High School Robotics World Championship in Houston, TX, as one of the elite four teams is a testament to their skill and capabilities.

With such momentum and achievements under their belt, there’s no doubt that TEECS will represent themselves and their school admirably at the World Championship. Best of luck to them as they prepare for this prestigious event, and may they continue to inspire others with their passion for robotics and innovation.

Here are some scenes from the competition, submitted by TEECS:









