Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Holds Graduation

Thomas Edison EnergeySmart Charter School held its 12th Grade graduation June 14 at The Villagers Theatre on DeMott Lane.

This was the second graduating class in school history.

Students were presented with academic, community service and scholarship awards.

Azuka Zuke was there as the guest speaker. Zuke is an author, coach and disciple of the movement for positive change. Mr. Zuke has written 12 books on the topic of motivating young adults to do their best and succeed.

TEECS this year had a 100 percent graduation rate, and 100 percent college acceptance rate.

The day before graduation, seniors were honored with a clap-out by their fellow students.

The entire school lined the halls to cheer and congratulate our 12th grade students.

Here are some scenes from both the clap-out and graduation. Photos supplied by TEECS:





