Third Man Arrested In Connection With December 2019 Township Shootings

A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with shootings that occurred in the township on December 30 and 31, 2019. police said.

The man, a 19-year–old Mustang Trail resident, was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and one count of 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, according to a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The man was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The arrest follows the arrests earlief in the year of two township men in connection with the shootings.

On Dec. 30, 2019, 27 shots were fired into a Barker Road home, resulting in no injuries. On Dec. 31, about 30 shots were fired into a King Road home, wounding a man in the leg.

Authorities request that anyone with information relating to these shootings contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



