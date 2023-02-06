Thieves Target Catalytic Converters
A number of auto owners reported that their cars’ catalytic converters were stolen between January 22 and January 30, police said.
The theft reports are as follows:
January 24
- An Edison resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Atlantic Rd. Three unknown males were captured on camera exiting a SUV at approximately 5 a.m. near the victim’s vehicle. The auto part was valued at $500.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Drake Rd. The suspect(s) is unknown. Cost and repair was estimated to be $800.
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Marvin Ave. The auto part was valued at $250. The suspect(s) is unknown.
January 25
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between January 23 and the morning hours of January 25 in the area of Irvington Ave. The auto part was valued at $3,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.
January 26
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours of January 23 into January 24 in the area of Barker Rd. The auto part was valued at $2,400. The suspect(s) is unknown.
January 30
- A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between January 23 and January 30 in the area of Buttonwood Dr. The auto part was valued at $360. The suspect(s) is unknown.