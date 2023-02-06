Quantcast

Thieves Target Catalytic Converters

Added by Bill Bowman on February 6, 2023.
Saved under Crime

A number of auto owners reported that their cars’ catalytic converters were stolen between January 22 and January 30, police said.

The theft reports are as follows:

January 24

  • An Edison resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours in the area of Atlantic Rd. Three unknown males were captured on camera exiting a SUV at approximately 5 a.m. near the victim’s vehicle. The auto part was valued at $500.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Drake Rd. The suspect(s) is unknown. Cost and repair was estimated to be $800.
  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours in the area of Marvin Ave. The auto part was valued at $250. The suspect(s) is unknown.

January 25

  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between January 23 and the morning hours of January 25 in the area of Irvington Ave. The auto part was valued at $3,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

January 26

  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft during the overnight hours of January 23 into January 24 in the area of Barker Rd. The auto part was valued at $2,400. The suspect(s) is unknown.

January 30

  • A Somerset resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between January 23 and January 30 in the area of Buttonwood Dr. The auto part was valued at $360. The suspect(s) is unknown.



