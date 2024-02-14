The Marigold Holds ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ Fundraiser For Franklin Food Bank

GIVING THANKS – Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith thanks those in attendance at the inaugural “Love They Neighbor” fundraiser, sponsored by The Marigold catering hall.

The Marigold catering hall was the scene February 13 of a special fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank.

The “Love They Neighbor” event was sponsored by the catering hall itself, and probably won’t be the last one it holds.

Lisa DiCenzo, the Marigold’s Director of Catering, said the idea for the fundraiser was borne last year after an unsuccessful attempt by the hall and food bank to partner on an event.

“Last year, they attempted to do an event with us, but it didn’t work out financially, so I felt bad that it didn’t work out,” she said. “I wanted to make up for that and host this event in lieu of the event that we couldn’t host.”

Lisa DiCenzo.

She said the evening was meant to bring in businesses “out for a night out prior to Valentine’s Day, and a celebration of the Franklin Food Bank.”

“The Franklin Food Bank is our neighbor, so hence the theme, love thy neighbor,” she said.

Derek Smith, the Food Bank’s Executive Director, praised DiCenzo and The Marigold for the event.

“Thank you so much for inviting us here and celebrating the Franklin Food Bank,” he said to DiCenzo.

Noting that the audience was comprised of food bank supporters and volunteers, Smith said, “The work that we do is built off the back of this incredible community.”

“We live in an incredible town, a town that supports the work that we do,” Smith said. “A very affluent town, a very affluent county, a very affluent country. But unfortunately, there’s a lot of food insecurity right here in Franklin.”

“We work very hard to make sure that we give thousands of families access to food,” he said. “And it can only happen with your help.”

Smith said there may be another fundraiser in the summer.





