TEECS Students Earn ‘Commended Student’ Designation

COMMENDED STUDENTS – Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School students Siona Misra, Aishani Patel, Kris Chaudhary, and Armaan Kapoor with TEECS Lead Person Oguz Yildiz. (Photo: TEECS).

Four students at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School were recently named “Commended Students” in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students, Siona Misra, Aishani Patel, Kris Chaudhary, and Armaan Kapoor, received Letters of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., school Lead Person Oguz Yildiz said in a press release.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2025 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for NMSC said in a release about the program. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their school plays in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”

“We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success,” the spokesperson said.



