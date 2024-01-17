TEECS Senior One Of Six ‘Inspirational Women’ Essay Contest Winners

CONTEST WINNERS – Winners of the “Inspirational Women” essay contest were recently honored at a Somerset County Board of Commissioners meeting. Shown left to right are: Somerset County Commissioner Sara Sooy; Somerset County Commission on Status of Women, Chair Karen Thomas, granddaughter Samora Williams and Vice Chair Liz Graner; Essay contest winners Molly Hunziker, 7th Grade, Bernardsville Middle School; Aditya Bajaj , 8th Grade, William Annin Middle School; Advaith Busa, 10th Grade, Watchung Hills Regional High School; Ugdita Pamidigantam, 12th Grade, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School, and Maya Omkar, 9th Grade, Watchung Hills Regional High School.

A Senior at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School is one of six Somerset County student winners of the Somerset County Commission on the Status of Women’s “Inspirational Women” essay contest.

The student, Udgita Pamidigantam, won for her essay about U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12).

Of Watson Coleman, Pamidigantam wrote, “What I can learn from Bonnie Watson Coleman is that effective leadership requires commitment to the principles you hold dear. She has shown that public service is not just about holding office but about making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The winning essays were selected for originality of content, the organization of argument, and adherence to grade-appropriate writing standards, according to a press release about the contest. The winners received citations at the Somerset County Board of County Commissioners meeting in December.

“Women have always contributed to our society in critical ways, and we want our young people to see how important it is to recognize and celebrate women’s achievements,” Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director Sara Sooy, liaison to SCCSW, said in the release. “The essay contest encouraged students to consider the impact that women outside their immediate families have on our history and society.”

“We wanted to provide an activity that would engage students intellectually,” Karen Thomas, Chair of the SCCSW, said in the release. “We were thrilled to have so many high-quality submissions, which exceeded our expectations.”

Among the people named as “inspirational winners” were First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Red Cross Founder Clara Barton, Women’s Right’s activist Alice Paul, New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and local nonprofit leader, Megan McDowell of Bernardsville, according to the release.

