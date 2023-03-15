TEECS Robotics, Model UN Teams Compete With Distinction

AWARD WINNERS – Members of the TEECS Model UN Team won a number of awards at the recent National High School Model United Nations Conference held in New York City. (Photo: TEECS).

The Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Robotics and Model UN teams are making names for themselves on big stages.

Members of TEECS Model UN team won several awards at the National High School Model United Nations Conference, held March 10-13 in New York City.

TEECS brought 22 students from the club who represented the countries of Lebanon and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Throughout the conference, students debated various topics and policies with other high school students from over 60 different countries.

Students, Manav and Shrey, representing the country of Lebanon in the United Nations Committee Against Corruption (UNCAC) received the Award of Excellence!

Students, Pravaliks and Ayesha, representing the country of Lebanon in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees received the Award of Distinction.

Pravalika and Ayesha also won the Plenary Speaker Award for UNRWA.

In addition, Thomas Edison Energysmart Charter School won the Award of Merit for Debate and Simulation. This is an award given to the school on behalf of all TEECS Model UN students at NHSMUN for their debate skills in committee.

STATE CHAMPIONS – The TEECS elementary and middle school Vex Robotics teams are headed to Texas to compete in the Robotics World Championships. (Photo: TEECS).

The TEECS elementary and middle school Vex Robotics teams are headed to the Robotics World Championships April 30 to May 2 in Dallas, Texas.

The Elementary VEX IQ Team won First Place Teamwork Champion and Excellence Award at the State Tournament, and the TEECS Middle School VEX IQ Team won Second Place Teamwork Award and Best Build Award at the State Tournament.