Teck Ready for His Forever Home

WANTED: A FOREVER HOME! This sweet guy is Teck and he loves people, especially those who lavish him with attention. He is around 9-10 years old, but don’t let his age fool you…Teck is energetic and playful! He is a strong dog and can pull hard on his leash when he finds something that captures his interest. Teck is a gentle dog who is very polite when you give him treats. He would benefit from training, but he is attentive, patient, and eager to please. Teck is looking for a home where he can be the star of the show, without small children or other pets. If you think Teck might be the one for you, give the shelter a call!

COVID-19 PROTOCOL: Adoptions will be done by appointment only. If you see a pet you are interested in, please call the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 732-873-2500 ext 6255 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and the name of the pet you are interested in. You must leave a message so that an appointment can be scheduled.

The adoption fee is $60 per pet with additional discounts available for adopting two animals together. All animals from the Franklin Township Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all age-appropriate shots prior to adoption. Cats have also been tested for feline leukemia and FIV.

We have the perfect accessory for your new pet! A custom Franklin Reporter & Advocate pet tag! Click here for more information and to order! (Collar not included).

All information is supplied by the Franklin Animal Shelter, 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, next to the municipal building. Shelter hours are 12-3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter phone number is (732) 873-2500, ext. 6255. They can also be reached by email at katie.nordhaus@twp.franklin.nj.us, and you may visit their Web site.