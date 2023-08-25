Tamara Hollinger Named New FMS@Hamilton Street Vice Principal

NEW VICE PRINCIPAL – Tamara Hollinger addresses the Board of Education after she was appointed as vice principal at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus.

Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus will have a new vice principal when school starts in September.

The Board of Education at its August 24 meeting named Tamara Hollinger to the post. Hollinger, who is returning to the district, replaces Tania Kelly, who has left the district.

After her appointment was finalized by the Board, Hollinger said she was “happy to be back in Franklin Township public schools.”

“I’ve often been told that sometimes the longest journey takes you back to where you’re supposed to be,” she said.

“I enjoy the fact that I’m joining a group of dedicated administrators, teachers, and students,” she said. “I believe that education is a calling, inspired by a vision that requires resilience, dedication, teamwork, shared values and shared goals, intently focused on academic excellence for all students.”

“Therefore, I stand before you today, honored, and ready to do the work as a proud administrator of Franklin Township public schools at the Hamilton Street campus,” Hollinger said. “I look forward to being a part of all the great work that’s occurring in this district.”

Board member Bill Grippo said he was pleasantly surprised when he learned that Hollinger was returning to Franklin.

“We go back to Conerly Road School,” he said. “You were phenomenal to that school when I was there. I didn’t want to be principal but people like you made it great.”

“Tamara is sensitive, smart, and focused on the students.,” he said.

Hollinger last worked for the district from 2005 through 2021 as an elementary school teacher, and later in the Academic Intervention Services area, said District spokeswoman Mary Clark.

Prior to returning to Franklin, Hollinger worked in the Newark school system, she said.

Hollinger will start er $103,000 position on August 25, or soon thereafter, according to a Board document.





