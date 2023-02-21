Quantcast

Taco Basilio Opens At 565 Somerset Street

Added by Bill Bowman on February 21, 2023.
Saved under Business, Business News

The air around a block of Somerset Street was filled with the music of a Mariachi band February 20, sounds which heralded the grand opening of a new Mexican restaurant, Taco Basilio.

Along with the musicians and a large gathering of family and friends, on hand to welcome the new business to the township were Mayor Phil Kramer and Deputy Mayor Ram Anbarasan. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the grand opening ribbon-cutting:

Here are some scenes from the event:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!