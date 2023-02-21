Taco Basilio Opens At 565 Somerset Street

The air around a block of Somerset Street was filled with the music of a Mariachi band February 20, sounds which heralded the grand opening of a new Mexican restaurant, Taco Basilio.

Along with the musicians and a large gathering of family and friends, on hand to welcome the new business to the township were Mayor Phil Kramer and Deputy Mayor Ram Anbarasan. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the grand opening ribbon-cutting:

Here are some scenes from the event:





