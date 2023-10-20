‘Suspicious Package’ Shuts Down Municipal Complex

FALSE ALARM – The Municipal Complex was shut down for about an hour after a suspicious package was found on a bench at the Public Safety Building. (File photo).

A suspicious package left on a bench in front of the township Public Safety Building on October 19 spurred an evacuation and closing of the complex’s buildings, including the library and municipal building.

A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in and determined that the box did not hold any explosives, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

The contents of the package have yet to be revealed.

The complex was closed shortly after 5 p.m., and reopened shortly after 6 p.m., according to advisory emails sent by the Township.

Nothing further is known about the incident; township police had not issued a press release as of 12:30 a.m. October 20.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it is obtained.





