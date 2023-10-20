Quantcast

‘Suspicious Package’ Shuts Down Municipal Complex

Added by Bill Bowman on October 20, 2023.
Saved under Crime, Crime News, Featured, Police News
FALSE ALARM – The Municipal Complex was shut down for about an hour after a suspicious package was found on a bench at the Public Safety Building. (File photo).

A suspicious package left on a bench in front of the township Public Safety Building on October 19 spurred an evacuation and closing of the complex’s buildings, including the library and municipal building.

A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in and determined that the box did not hold any explosives, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

The contents of the package have yet to be revealed.

The complex was closed shortly after 5 p.m., and reopened shortly after 6 p.m., according to advisory emails sent by the Township.

Nothing further is known about the incident; township police had not issued a press release as of 12:30 a.m. October 20.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it is obtained.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …