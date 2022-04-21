Storage Facility, Warehouse Approved By Planning Board

Architect William Mandara describes the self-storage facility to the Planning Board on April 20.

Applications to build a self-storage facility on Davidson Avenue and a warehouse on Campus Drive were approved April 20 by the Planning Board.

Their approval will allow Franklin Storage LLC to build a 3-story, 120,750-square-foot storage facility where a single-family home now stands.

The home will be razed and several concrete slabs that once held outbuildings will be removed, the Board was told.

The facility will hold more than 800 storage units, said William Mandara, the applicant’s architect.

There will be 173 units on the first floor, and 349 units on each of the second and third floors, Mandara said.

The facility’s operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, the Board was told.

Foy Cooley, the company’s CEO, said her company has 20 other storage facilities in New Jersey and three others in New York and Connecticut.

A 4-story office building – once the home of the Liberty Mutual Insurance company – will be demolished to make way for the 120,102-square-foot warehouse approved by the Board.

Although the 1-story building is being built “on spec,” the applicant, BSREP III Logistical Acquisitions, will have no trouble finding a tenant, the applicant’s lawyer, James Stahl, told the Board.

The building will contain about 7,500 square feet of office space, the Board was told.

There will be 79 parking spots in the lot, with one set aside for ride-sharing uses, Michael Pannell, the project’s engineer, told the Board.



