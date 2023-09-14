Quantcast

Still Time To Register For Prostate Cancer Awareness Bike-A-Thon

Added by Bill Bowman on September 14, 2023.
The RCDCU Bike-a-Thon for prostate cancer awareness is set to kick off on September 16, but there is still time to register.

The ride, now in its 16th year, features a 3-mile walk/ride, and 10-, 30-, and 50-mile tours.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane, at the rear of the Municipal Complex.

To register, click here.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke with Shirley and David Spruil, the event’s organizers:



