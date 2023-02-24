Statewide African-American Power List Includes Township Luminaries

ON POWER LIST – Former Township Councilwoman Shanel Robinson is included in the 2023 edition of InsiderNJ’s African-American Power List.

Nine people who either live in Franklin Township or are connected to the Eight Villages are included in InsiderNJ’s 2023 African-American Power List.

InsiderNJ is “a nonpartisan website dedicated to political news in the state of New Jersey,” according to its web site. The publication regularly publishes “power lists” of different aspects of the state’s political landscape.

Here are the Franklin-connected people on this year’s list, along with the blurb about them published by InsiderNJ:

7. Bonnie Watson Coleman

The 12th District Congresswoman made history in 2015 when she assumed the oath of office as New Jersey’s first African American Congresswoman. A former Democratic State Party chair with a strong and independent progressive record, Watson Coleman keeps her own counsel and makes her own political moves. A survivor and a fighter.

51. Shanel Robinson

The former Franklin Twp. Councilwoman made history in 2018 as the leader of the Democratic Board of Commissioners ticket that broke the GOP chokehold on county government. Chair of the Somerset County Commissioners Board.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lamont Repollet – President of Kean University

Kimberly Francois – Township Councilwoman

Crystal Pruitt – Township Councilwoman

Buster Soaries – Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens

Mohamed Jalloh – Associate Township Prosecutor

Tina Jalloh – Somerset County Surrogate

Randal Pinkett – Entrepreneur, winner of season four of reality show “The Apprentice.”



