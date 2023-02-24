Statewide African-American Power List Includes Township Luminaries
Nine people who either live in Franklin Township or are connected to the Eight Villages are included in InsiderNJ’s 2023 African-American Power List.
InsiderNJ is “a nonpartisan website dedicated to political news in the state of New Jersey,” according to its web site. The publication regularly publishes “power lists” of different aspects of the state’s political landscape.
Here are the Franklin-connected people on this year’s list, along with the blurb about them published by InsiderNJ:
7. Bonnie Watson Coleman
The 12th District Congresswoman made history in 2015 when she assumed the oath of office as New Jersey’s first African American Congresswoman. A former Democratic State Party chair with a strong and independent progressive record, Watson Coleman keeps her own counsel and makes her own political moves. A survivor and a fighter.
51. Shanel Robinson
The former Franklin Twp. Councilwoman made history in 2018 as the leader of the Democratic Board of Commissioners ticket that broke the GOP chokehold on county government. Chair of the Somerset County Commissioners Board.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lamont Repollet – President of Kean University
Kimberly Francois – Township Councilwoman
Crystal Pruitt – Township Councilwoman
Buster Soaries – Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens
Mohamed Jalloh – Associate Township Prosecutor
Tina Jalloh – Somerset County Surrogate
Randal Pinkett – Entrepreneur, winner of season four of reality show “The Apprentice.”