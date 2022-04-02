Quantcast

Start Of Ramadan Celebrated At Municipal Gazebo

Added by Bill Bowman on April 2, 2022.
Saved under Religion

The beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was observed on April 1 at the township’s cultural and performing arts gazebo in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

Ramadan, highlighted by fasting from dawn to dusk, runs through May 1.

Speakers at the event included local faith leaders and elected officials at the township and county levels.

The event was sponsored by the township Human Rights Commission, the Franklin Township Interfaith Coalition and Masjid-e-Ali mosque.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:

Here are some scenes from the day:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!