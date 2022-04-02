Start Of Ramadan Celebrated At Municipal Gazebo
The beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was observed on April 1 at the township’s cultural and performing arts gazebo in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.
Ramadan, highlighted by fasting from dawn to dusk, runs through May 1.
Speakers at the event included local faith leaders and elected officials at the township and county levels.
The event was sponsored by the township Human Rights Commission, the Franklin Township Interfaith Coalition and Masjid-e-Ali mosque.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the event:
Here are some scenes from the day: