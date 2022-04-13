St. Matthias School Inducts Inaugural Middle School NJHS Class

Saint Matthias School in March on John F. Kennedy Boulevard inducted its inaugural group of grades 6, 7, and 8 students into the National Junior Honor Society.

Mrs. Patricia Chorazak, a faculty member, was appointed the chapter adviser.

The 17 NJHS members are:

– Annaliese A., Juliette B., Cloe H., Toby M., Barry N., Natalie Q., Danielle R., Liana W., Angela W. Grade 7 – Riley B., Gabriella M., Santiago M., Molly S., Catherine S.

– Riley B., Gabriella M., Santiago M., Molly S., Catherine S. Grade 6 – Skyler L., Casey L., and Stella O.

Initially, students were identified as candidates for membership when achieving the required academic cumulative average. Additionally, there are five main pillars of membership that are outlined in the NJHS Constitution guiding all chapters: to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, to develop character, and encourage good citizenship in the students.

Candidates then submit an application, which is reviewed by a five-member faculty council. The council members evaluate each application independently and then they come together to make final decisions as a group.

Once the students have been selected, parents are informed, and an induction ceremony is held.

Our first ever Saint Matthias School chapter of the NJHS held its ceremony on March 25, 2022 at Saint Matthias Church. Light refreshments were enjoyed afterwards.