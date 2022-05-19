St. Matthias Elementary School Receives 2022 Best Of Somerset Award

Submitted by St. Matthias Elementary School.

St. Matthias Elementary School has been selected for the 2022 Best of Somerset Award in the Elementary School category by the Somerset Award Program.

We are thankful to be a part of beautiful Somerset County and all the vitality, diversity, and amenities it has to offer. We wish to thank the Somerset Awards Program for this prestigious award and for recognizing our school.



