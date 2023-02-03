Sports Senior Night: FHS Bowlers, Cheer Squad Honored

Seniors on the Franklin High School bowling team and cheer squad were honored February 2.

The bowling team’s senior night took place at Bowlero in Green Brook, while the cheer squad seniors received their honors at the halftime of the Lady Warriors’ basketball game against Warren Hills.

Bowling team seniors are:

Phoebe Walker

Ayesha Merino-Aguilar

Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Cheer squad seniors honored were:

Imani Murray

Olivia Occhipinti

Serenity Locke

Addiel Lucero

Ariel Richards

Essence Brown

Declan Gordon

Amy Reyes

Skyler Tavarez

Eugenio Vasquez Espinal

Here are some scenes from the event:





