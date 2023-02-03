Sports Senior Night: FHS Bowlers, Cheer Squad Honored
Seniors on the Franklin High School bowling team and cheer squad were honored February 2.
The bowling team’s senior night took place at Bowlero in Green Brook, while the cheer squad seniors received their honors at the halftime of the Lady Warriors’ basketball game against Warren Hills.
Bowling team seniors are:
- Phoebe Walker
- Ayesha Merino-Aguilar
- Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth.
Here are some scenes from the event:
Cheer squad seniors honored were:
- Imani Murray
- Olivia Occhipinti
- Serenity Locke
- Addiel Lucero
- Ariel Richards
- Essence Brown
- Declan Gordon
- Amy Reyes
- Skyler Tavarez
- Eugenio Vasquez Espinal
Here are some scenes from the event: