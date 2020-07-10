Spies In Disguise To Play At TD Bank Ballpark On Thursday, July 23rd

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced the next movie to play at TD Bank Ballpark as part of the Summer Movie Series with seating on the field will be Spies In Disguise.

The animated film released on Christmas in 2019 features the voices of superstars Will Smith and Tom Holland. Spies In Disguise will begin at 7:00 pm, with gates opening at 6:00 pm.

All seating will be general admission and located on the playing field as the film plays on the scoreboard’s high definition video screen. Families will be able to use blankets or lawn chairs in specially marked locations on the grass to maintain social distancing requirements.

Tickets are $10.00 each and will go on sale Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 am exclusively on www.somersetpatriots.com. Kids four years old and over will require a ticket. There will be a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

At this point, the Somerset Patriots are allowed to have 500 people at the ballpark as per New Jersey’s guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Should guidelines change, the number of tickets will adjust to adhere to approved capacity.

Concession stands will be open featuring a limited menu of movie favorites. No outside food and beverages will be allowed.

The Somerset Patriots Summer Movie Series is presented by RWJBarnabas Health, NJM Insurance Group, T-Mobile, and PSE&G.

For the safety of our staff and all patrons attending events inside TD Bank Ballpark, masks will be required upon entry to the ballpark and while walking around to restrooms, concessions, and other high traffic areas. Once you are seated on the field for the movie you may remove your mask as we have ensured proper social distancing between seating areas.

More safety information and guidelines for the events are available on www.somersetpatriots.com.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Spies In Disguise (Rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor), super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

The Somerset Patriots will announce their next movies for their Summer Movies Series as The Princess Bride on Thursday, July 30th and Ice Age on Thursday, August 6th. Both of those movies will also go on sale on Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 am.

The Somerset Patriots are bringing professional baseball back to New Jersey from Friday, July 17th to Saturday, August 22nd. For more information about the Somerset Patriots and the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.