Specialized Pharmacy Approved For Veronica Avenue Medical Building

Amar Patel told the Zoning Board of Adjustment that his pharmacy would serve mainly the patients of the doctors in his building.

Patients visiting doctors at 49 Veronica Avenue will soon have one-stop shopping for their pharmaceuticals.

That’s because the Zoning Board of Adjustment at its June 17 meeting approved an application for a pharmacy in one of the building’s vacant suites.

The pharmacy would be mainly for the patients of those roughly 40 doctors practicing in the building, owner Amar Patel told the Board.

Patel, a pharmacist, told the Board that he estimated only 20 percent to 30 percent of his customers would be “walk-in.”

Patel said he would also offer delivery service for those patients who needed it.

Patel told the Board that he would limit his inventory to prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and medical supplies. He said he would not sell other items, such as greeting cards or novelty items.

Patel was before the Board because he needed a use variance, as retail sales are not allowed in the B-1 zone.

He originally told the Board that his hours would be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, but the Board approved hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays to accommodate those times when the doctors’ offices would be open late.

“I think this application makes a lot of sense, given who’s in that building,” Board member Joel Reiss said.



