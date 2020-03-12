South Brunswick Man Killed Crossing Route 27

A 63-year-old South Brunswick man was killed early on March 12 when he tried to cross Route 27 near South Middlebush Road, police said.

Police said the man was struck by a 2006 Lexus traveling south on the state highway shortly after 6 a.m.

Responding officers found the man lying on the road, unresponsive, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department. The officers administered lifesaving measures until EMS personnel from Kendall Park First Aid Squad and RWJ University Hospital arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The Lexus’ driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, according to FTPD Lt. Phil Rizzo.

Southbound Route 27 was closed for more than four hours for the initial investigation, and the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this crash investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100, Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 873-5533 ext. 3143 or jose.jaime@franklinnj.gov, or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



