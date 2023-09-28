South Bound Brook Man Charged With Township Car Burglaries, Among Others

A 53-year-old South Bound Brook man faces multiple charges connected with a rash of burglaries and thefts in August and September, including some in Franklin Township.

The man was charged with numerous car burglaries, thefts and credit card fraud, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Numerous reported car burglaries which occurred during the early morning hours between August 29 and September 9 spurred an investigation by the South Bound Brook Police Department, according to the release.

The SBBPD was assisted in the investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department, according to the release.

SCPO Chief of Detectives Francisco Roman confirmed that some of the burglaries did occur in the township.

The investigation led to the suspect, who was arrested after a motor vehicle stop in South Bound Brook, according to the release.

The man initially resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody, according to the release.

The man faces eight counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, three counts of 3rd Degree Credit Card Fraud, two counts of 4th Degree Credit Card Theft, and one count of 3rd Degree Resisting Arrest, according to the release.

The man was initially lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, but was transferred to the Middlesex County Jail in New Brunswick, where he was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.





