Sorority Chapter Sets Food Drive

A food drive to benefit the Franklin Food Bank is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at Stop & Shop, 3333 Route 27, In Franklin Park.

The drive is sponsored by the Central Jersey Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. This event underscores the Sorority’s commitment to public service and its mission to foster the constructive development of its members and serve the Black community, according to a press release about the event.

Since its inception in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been at the forefront of public service, addressing the challenges faced by African Americans and all Americans. The Sorority has developed a wide range of programs focused on Delta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement.

To learn more about the Franklin Food Bank and how you can help, visit their website – FranklinFoodBank.org.

To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and how you can support their work, visit their website www.deltasigmatheta.org



To learn more about the Central Jersey Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., visit their website –cjadeltas.org.





Your Thoughts

comments